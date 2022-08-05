Chase Seiffert shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 136th at 4 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Seiffert's 179 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

Seiffert had a 353-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 4 over for the round.