Charley Hoffman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Charley Hoffman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Hoffman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoffman had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoffman's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.