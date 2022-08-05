Chad Ramey shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Chad Ramey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Ramey got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ramey's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Ramey's his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Ramey hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ramey to 1 over for the round.