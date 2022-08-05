Camilo Villegas shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Villegas got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Villegas's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Villegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Villegas to 1 over for the round.