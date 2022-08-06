Cameron Percy finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Percy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Percy had a 352-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

Percy hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to even for the round.