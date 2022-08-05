Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 115th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Champ's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Champ had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Champ hit his 169 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.