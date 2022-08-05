Callum Tarren shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Callum Tarren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tarren had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tarren hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Tarren to 1 under for the round.