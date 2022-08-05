C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 10 under; Joohyung Kim, Ryan Moore, and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Pan had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Pan hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 185 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Pan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.