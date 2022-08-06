Brice Garnett shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Garnett's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.