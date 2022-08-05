Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under with Anirban Lahiri and Davis Riley; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Stuard had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

Stuard missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.