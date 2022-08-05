Brian Harman putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Harman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Harman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Harman's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.