Brian Harman putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman cozies wedge to yield birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Harman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
Harman hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Harman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Harman's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
