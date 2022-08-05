Brett Drewitt shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Brett Drewitt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Drewitt finished his round tied for 7th at 6 under with Brian Stuard, Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sungjae Im and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Drewitt's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Drewitt had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Drewitt missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Drewitt to 3 under for the round.