Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Todd got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Todd's 194 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.