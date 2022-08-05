-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd converts birdie putt at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.
Todd got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Todd's 194 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to even for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
