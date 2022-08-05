Brandon Wu putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brandon Wu hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Joohyung Kim and John Huh; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Satoshi Kodaira and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brandon Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wu's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.