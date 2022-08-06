Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 56 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 15 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day in 155th at 5 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Hagy hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 1 over for the round.

Hagy had a 358-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hagy hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.