Bo Van Pelt shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 149th at 8 over; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Satoshi Kodaira and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Van Pelt's tee shot went 155 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.