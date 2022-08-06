Bo Hoag shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 39th at 3 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoag had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.

Hoag hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.