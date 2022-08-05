Billy Horschel rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Billy Horschel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Horschel finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Brandon Wu and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley, Ryan Moore, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

Billy Horschel got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Horschel's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.