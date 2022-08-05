Bill Haas shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Bill Haas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 121st at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Haas's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Haas hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Haas to 3 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Haas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Haas to 3 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 4 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Haas hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 4 over for the round.