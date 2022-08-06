  • Ben Martin finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
    Ben Martin buries a 14-foot eagle putt at Wyndham

