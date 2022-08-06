Ben Martin finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Martin got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 180 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

Martin tee shot went 138 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Martin's 138 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Martin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Martin chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Martin at even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Martin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.