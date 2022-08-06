Ben Kohles shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Ben Kohles hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kohles hit an approach shot from 188 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kohles had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kohles's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kohles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kohles to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kohles hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kohles to even for the round.