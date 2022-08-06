  • Ben Kohles shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Ben Kohles makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Kohles cards back-to-back birdies on No. 9 at Wyndham

