Ben Griffin shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Ben Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, his chip went 22 yards to the green, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Griffin's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Griffin hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.