6-over 76 by Austin Smotherman in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Smotherman hit his 186 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Smotherman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Smotherman to 6 over for the round.