-
-
Austin Cook shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Austin Cook converts nice tee shot for birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 119th at 2 over; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 4 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.
-
-