Austin Cook shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 119th at 2 over; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.