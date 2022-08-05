Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Anirban Lahiri hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under with Brian Stuard and Martin Trainer; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

Lahiri tee shot went 138 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Lahiri had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lahiri's 80 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lahiri had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.