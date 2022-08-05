  • Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Anirban Lahiri converts a birdie putt at Wyndham

