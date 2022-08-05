Andrew Putnam delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Putnam finished his round tied for 7th at 6 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Andrew Putnam's 145 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Putnam's 107 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 6 under for the round.