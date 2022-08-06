Andrew Novak shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Andrew Novak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Novak finished his round tied for 127th at 3 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Novak's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Novak got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Novak hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Novak had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Novak's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Novak suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Novak at 2 over for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 3 over for the round.