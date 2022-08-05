Andrew Landry shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 114th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Landry had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Landry's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Landry had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.