Alex Smalley finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 10th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Smalley got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Smalley's tee shot went 138 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Smalley's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

Smalley missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to even for the round.