Adam Svensson comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Adam Svensson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Svensson finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Ryan Moore and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Adam Svensson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Adam Svensson to 2 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Svensson's tee shot went 143 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Svensson had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Svensson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Svensson at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Svensson's 94 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Svensson hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.