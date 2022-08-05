Adam Scott shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Adam Scott hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Brandon Wu and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley, Ryan Moore, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

Scott missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Scott suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to even for the round.