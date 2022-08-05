Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Wyndham Championship

Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Adam Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Adam Schenk to 2 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Schenk hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.