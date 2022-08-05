  • Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk makes tap-in birdie putt at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.