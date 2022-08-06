-
Aaron Wise finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.
Wise got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Wise hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to even for the round.
