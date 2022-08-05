Aaron Rai shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Aaron Rai hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rai chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rai had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

Rai had a 350-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 545-yard par-5 15th. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Rai's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.