  • Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Baddeley goes flag hunting to set up birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.