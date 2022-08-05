Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Baddeley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 126th at 3 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, Zach Johnson, and Martin Trainer are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Baddeley's 112 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Baddeley hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

Baddeley got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Baddeley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baddeley at even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.