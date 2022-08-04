Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Johnson had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Johnson hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Johnson's 110 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Johnson hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.