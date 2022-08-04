Yannik Paul shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Yannik Paul hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Paul finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Paul had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paul to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Paul chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Paul to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Paul's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Paul's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Paul to 1 over for the round.

Paul got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paul to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Paul had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Paul's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul to 1 over for the round.