William McGirt shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, McGirt had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McGirt's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, McGirt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGirt at 1 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.