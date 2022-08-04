Will Zalatoris shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Zalatoris hit his 133 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.