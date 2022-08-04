Wesley Bryan shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Wesley Bryan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Bryan had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 5 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 5 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Bryan hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 over for the round.