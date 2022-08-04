Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Simpson hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Simpson's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

Simpson hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.