Vince Whaley putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Vince Whaley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Vince Whaley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Whaley's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 under for the round.