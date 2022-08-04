Bogey-free 1-under 69 by Vaughn Taylor in the first round at the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Taylor finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Vaughn Taylor chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Vaughn Taylor at even-par for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.