Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 14th, Tyrrell Hatton's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hatton's 120 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.