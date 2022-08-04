Tyler Duncan finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Duncan got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Duncan's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.