Trent Phillips shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Trent Phillips hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Phillips finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Phillips suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Phillips got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Phillips to 1 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Phillips had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Phillips to 2 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Phillips chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Phillips to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Phillips had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Phillips to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Phillips's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Phillips to 2 over for the round.