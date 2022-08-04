  • Tommy Gibson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Tommy Gibson makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Tommy Gibson holes out for birdie from greenside bunker at Wyndham

