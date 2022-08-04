-
Tommy Gibson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 04, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Gibson holes out for birdie from greenside bunker at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Tommy Gibson makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Tommy Gibson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to even for the round.
Gibson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gibson to 2 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gibson's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Gibson chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.
