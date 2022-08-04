Tommy Gibson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Tommy Gibson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to even for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gibson to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gibson's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Gibson chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.