Tommy Gainey putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Tommy Gainey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gainey finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Tommy Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Gainey to 1 over for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gainey's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gainey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gainey's 84 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.