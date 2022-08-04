Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 239 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pendrith's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.