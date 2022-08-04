Taylor Moore shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Taylor Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Moore's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

Moore hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

Moore got a double bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Moore's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.